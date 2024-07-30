Flagshp Cmty Re Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$26.86 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

