Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) PT Raised to $34.00

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

FSBC opened at $29.43 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $627.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.