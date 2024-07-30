First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $218.18 and last traded at $219.77. Approximately 710,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,499,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.71 and a 200-day moving average of $193.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First Solar by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in First Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in First Solar by 2,009.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 180,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after buying an additional 172,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 304,592.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after buying an additional 155,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

