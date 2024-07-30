First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,050. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DZ Bank cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $1,267,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

