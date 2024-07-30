First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Hovde Group

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Hovde Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

INBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $326.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $39.46.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

