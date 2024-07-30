First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target Increased to $2,300.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,095.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,743.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,633.80. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,274.91 and a 1 year high of $2,146.77.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $52.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 192.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

