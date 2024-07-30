Financial Comparison: Beyond (NYSE:BYON) vs. CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CDW alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 5.16% 67.56% 9.82% Beyond -23.67% -32.05% -19.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDW and Beyond’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $21.38 billion 1.45 $1.10 billion $8.01 28.89 Beyond $1.56 billion 0.40 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.67

Risk and Volatility

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CDW has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CDW and Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 2 7 0 2.78 Beyond 0 4 3 0 2.43

CDW presently has a consensus price target of $251.11, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Beyond has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.07%. Given Beyond’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than CDW.

Summary

CDW beats Beyond on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. It also provides hardware products comprising notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, collaboration, data storage and servers, and others; and software products, such as cloud solutions, software assurance, application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. In addition, the company offers advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, partner, and telecom services, as well as warranties; delivers and manages mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.