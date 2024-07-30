Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,397. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $615.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

