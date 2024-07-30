Farid Tan Sells 502 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) President Farid Tan sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 953,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,524,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Farid Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

On Friday, July 26th, Farid Tan sold 497 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $15,904.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MCBS traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetroCity Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.