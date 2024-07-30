FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Decreased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,063 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $33,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,008,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 43,346 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

FDS traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $411.30. 279,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,408. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.