Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 1st

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, August 1st. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 16.4 %

Shares of EVOK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,557. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

