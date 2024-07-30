Eversource Energy (ES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.500-4.670 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.50-4.67 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

