Evercore ISI Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $416.26.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $259.03 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.82 and its 200 day moving average is $374.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 46.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 93,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

