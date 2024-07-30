Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Hits $3.38 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.38 billion and $139.05 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.82 or 0.00034319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.66 or 0.00664301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00111599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00241382 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00046581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00077677 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,120,051 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

