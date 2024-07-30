ERC20 Self Reported Market Cap Tops $22.59 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $22.59 million and approximately $147.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008828 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,969.11 or 0.99961774 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00071486 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02001461 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

