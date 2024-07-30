Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,810,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 20,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Erasca Price Performance
ERAS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 427,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Erasca has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.45.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Erasca will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Erasca
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Erasca by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Erasca by 41.2% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Erasca Company Profile
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.
