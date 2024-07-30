Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,810,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 20,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Erasca Price Performance

ERAS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 427,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Erasca has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.45.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Erasca will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ERAS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Erasca

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Erasca by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Erasca by 41.2% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.