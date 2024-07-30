Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company's stock are short sold.

Equitable Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EQH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.90. 1,585,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,695. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equitable's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,658. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.7% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equitable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

