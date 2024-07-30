Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Equitable Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EQH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.90. 1,585,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,695. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equitable

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,658. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.7% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equitable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.