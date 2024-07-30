EPR Properties (EPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EPR Properties Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of EPR opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.
EPR Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EPR Properties
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.