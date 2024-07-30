EPR Properties (EPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPR opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

