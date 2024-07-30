Enovix (ENVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Enovix to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Enovix has set its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.28)-$(0.22) EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. On average, analysts expect Enovix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Enovix Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of ENVX stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.
In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
