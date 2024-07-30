Enovix (ENVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Enovix to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Enovix has set its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.28)-$(0.22) EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. On average, analysts expect Enovix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enovix

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.