Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of EDR opened at $27.29 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,955 in the last ninety days. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

