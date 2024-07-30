Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. 34,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,669. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.