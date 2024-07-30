Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. 34,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,669. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $8.91.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
