Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Trading Up 400%

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Free Report) shares were up 400% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.85. Approximately 17,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 59,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Electrovaya Trading Up 400.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.57 million, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

