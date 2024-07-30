Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Edison International stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,933.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,323. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

