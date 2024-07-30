Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases New Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 841,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 138,915 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 24.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 559,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 109,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,252,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. 3,303,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,818. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

