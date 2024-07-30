Econ Financial Services Corp Grows Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 103.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,034,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,423,000 after purchasing an additional 206,751 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,338 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,239,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,956,000 after buying an additional 130,806 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 447,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,543. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

