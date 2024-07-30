Econ Financial Services Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 160,385 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.6 %

F stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. 91,574,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,728,914. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

