Earnest Partners LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $74,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,916. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.78. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.49 and a 12-month high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

