Earnest Partners LLC Sells 23,076 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,076 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $636.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,110. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.06. The company has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

