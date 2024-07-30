Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,354,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in BHP Group by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 103,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,032. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

