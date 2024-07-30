Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Gap Up to $248.73

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $248.73, but opened at $270.00. Eagle Materials shares last traded at $273.38, with a volume of 66,288 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,925,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after buying an additional 378,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,199,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,485,000 after buying an additional 194,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

