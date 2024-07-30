DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

NYSE:DXC opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,899,000 after buying an additional 267,480 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,184,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after buying an additional 55,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after buying an additional 191,101 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

