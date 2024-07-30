Divi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $163,042.52 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Divi has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $163,042.52 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Divi has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00040673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Divi

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,966,653,242 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,965,805,017.526875. The last known price of Divi is 0.00207371 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $177,680.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

