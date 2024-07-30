Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $28.79. Approximately 40,488,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 25,473,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

