Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,940,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,744,000 after acquiring an additional 543,160 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,693. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $238.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.51.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 77.18%.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

