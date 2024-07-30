Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.43

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Digital China Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.
About Digital China
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
