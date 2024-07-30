Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

DNTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

