DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

DFIHY stock remained flat at $9.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 9. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

