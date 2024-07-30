DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $120.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DexCom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.50.

Get DexCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.33.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $401,450 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,773,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.