DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,532,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,723 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $250,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after buying an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,314,000 after buying an additional 120,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after buying an additional 1,419,503 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,578,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,494. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

