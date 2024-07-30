Deluxe (DLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Deluxe to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Deluxe has set its FY24 guidance at $3.10-$3.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.45 million. On average, analysts expect Deluxe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deluxe Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DLX opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.85%.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

