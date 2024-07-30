DeepOnion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.50 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00077636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020584 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009177 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 185.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

