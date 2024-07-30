Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,040.13.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 3.0 %

DECK stock opened at $921.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $971.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $894.29. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after purchasing an additional 464,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $154,827,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,722,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor



Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.



