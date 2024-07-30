Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $134.00 at DA Davidson

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $127.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CFR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $117.95 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $123.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

