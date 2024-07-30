Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,076,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.38% of Crown worth $323,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,029,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $3,122,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,659,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $87.36. 1,336,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,826. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

