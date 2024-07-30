Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Update

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS CVOSF remained flat at $4.78 during trading on Monday. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
