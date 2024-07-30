Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Update

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS CVOSF remained flat at $4.78 during trading on Monday. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

