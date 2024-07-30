Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $35,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

