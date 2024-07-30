Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 137,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Costamare

