Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Corebridge Financial to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corebridge Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

