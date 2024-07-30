Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $36.53, but opened at $38.39. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 583,515 shares.

The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CORT shares. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,457 shares of company stock worth $2,655,766 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,988,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 585.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

