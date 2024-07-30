Contrasting Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) & Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Scilex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Scilex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scilex and Cidara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scilex $46.74 million 6.26 -$114.33 million ($1.31) -1.23 Cidara Therapeutics $63.90 million 1.44 -$22.93 million ($7.68) -1.70

Profitability

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Scilex. Cidara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scilex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Scilex and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scilex -229.47% N/A -106.29% Cidara Therapeutics -73.46% -201.62% -54.25%

Risk & Volatility

Scilex has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scilex and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scilex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Scilex currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 396.89%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $71.25, suggesting a potential upside of 445.98%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Scilex.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults. The company is also developing three product candidates, including SP-102 (10 mg dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel viscous gel formulation of a used corticosteroid for epidural injections, which has completed a Phase 3 study to treat lumbosacral radicular pain or sciatica; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4% (SP-103), a formulation of ZTlido for the treatment of chronic neck pain and low back pain (LBP) that has completed a Phase 2 trial; and SP-104 (4.5 mg low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (SP-104), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride, which has completed Phase 1 trials for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also develops its Cloudbreak platform that enables development of novel drug-Fc conjugates, that includes CD388, a potent antiviral designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, which is in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

